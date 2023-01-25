Korg’s Drumlogue drum machine gets chromatic MIDI recording

Shipping now, Korg’s Drumlogue is, in our view, a flexible and powerful drum machine that’s only let down by some slightly questionable design choices .

One of our specific criticisms is the lack of a chromatic MIDI recording option, which would enable users to explore the full potential of the Drumlogue’s built-in and expandable synth engine. However, the good news is that this has now been added as part of the new V1.1.0 firmware update.

There are new parameters for the nano user synth, too, as well as a solo function with latch. It’s possible to latch into mute and shift modes now, too - also things we requested in our review.

Whether that’s enough to convince you to part with £529 for a Drumlogue is something you’ll have to decide for yourself, but you can continue your investigation into its capabilities on the Korg (opens in new tab) website.