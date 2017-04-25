Keeley's Mesmer Astral Delay pedal delivers arpeggiated echoes - and comes with 3D glasses

Brace yourself, because Keeley has just unveiled possibly its weirdest pedal yet, the Mesmer Astral Delay.

Keeley says this out there delay pedal is “for stoners”, and the Mesmer certainly lives up to the claim, with three modes of delay: two lines repeat in 5ths or octaves, while a third handles arpeggiator business.

Time, feedback, ramp and blend controls adjust the “pitch and mind-bending weirdness”, while the pedal even comes with 3D glasses to fully indulge in its trippy graphic.

Sounds pretty freaking awesome to us. The Mesmer Astral Delay is available from Robert Keeley from 27 April for $179.