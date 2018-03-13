More

Keeley’s Germanium Amplifier pedal will “put an edge on your tone”

Hand-built boost promises to add gain and colour

Keeley Electronics has unveiled its latest pedal, the Germanium Amplifier.

Hand-built by Robert Keeley himself, the Germanium Amplifier is designed to be the first stompbox in a pedal chain.

It features a carefully selected Tungsram AC125 germanium PNP transistor, a single output knob and an internal bias control to obtain more or less gain.

Powered by a standard 9V battery or isolated power supply, the Germanium Amplifier is available to order for $299 direct from Keeley Electronics, with a four-six-week lead time.

