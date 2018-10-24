Keeley announces Verb O Trem combined reverb and tremolo pedals

Keeley Electronics has unveiled the Verb O Trem combined reverb and tremolo, which is available in compact and Workstation incarnations.

The compact pedal offers three variations: vintage-style reverb and tremolo; Mack (tube amp pitch vibrato and spring reverb); and Harm (harmonic tremolo and spring reverb).

Investing in the Workstation, meanwhile, offers up a choice eight reverbs and eight different modulations (Reverb: 2 spring, 3 spring, plate, hall, chamber, room, fugue, and slapback. Modulation: sine wave, square wave, harmonic, dynamic harmonic, pitch vibrato, ramp trem, ‘Les’ rotary speaker, u-vibe).

Both pedals were developed in conjunction with session player Eddie Heinzelman, and feature separate effects engines for each effect, reverb and modulation for “studio-quality sounds”, says Keeley.

The Verb O Trem is available from 15 November for $149 (compact) and $299 (Workstation) from Keeley Electronics.