Joyo wants to turn guitarists into one-man bands with the OMB

Joyo Audio has announced another addition to its R Series of guitar pedals, the multi-faceted OMB, which combines a looper and drum machine.

The OMB’s looper offers 40 minutes of recording time and unlimited overdubs, as well as auto-align and count-in functions.

Seven genres of drum pattern and seven drumbeats are onboard the drum machine, which also features tap tempo; guitarists have the ability to add fills to the end of each drum pattern, too.

Plus, like the company’s other R Series pedals, the OMB features a nifty ambience light on the front and rear sides.

The OMB is available from January 2019 for $109 - see Joyo Audio for more.