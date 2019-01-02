Joyo ushers in the age of Aquarius with feature-rammed delay and looper

There’s just no stopping Chinese budget effects monster Joyo, and its R Series has expanded once more to include the Aquarius delay and looper.

Eight different delay modes are onboard - digital, analog, tape echo, tube echo, reverse low-bit, Galaxy, mod - as well as a 300-second looper.

What sets the pedal apart from many of its compact competitors is the ability to run the looper and delay simultaneously - a feature usually found on larger, more expensive offerings.

There’s also the ability to hold the bypass footswitch for tap tempo, while Joyo’s natty R Series ambience light is equipped, too.

The Aquarius is available now for $89 - at that price, it could land itself a budget slot on our round-up of the best delay pedals…

Pop on over to Joyo Audio for more info.