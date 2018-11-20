Joyo launches R series with new Tauren overdrive pedal

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Chinese effects giant Joyo has unveiled the Tauren overdrive, the first pedal in its new R series of pedals.

Promising “premium tone at an affordable price”, the Tauren offers a dynamic range of overdrive sounds, spanning clean boost to distortion via volume, gain and tone controls.

It’s back-to-basics stuff, this, aside from the intriguing ambience LED light on the front and rear sides of the chassis, which can be adjusted to sync up with the pedal’s footswitch or stay on all the time, using a switch on the underside - handy for stomping on dark stages.

The Tauren will be available soon for $54.99. Pop over to Joyo Audio for more.