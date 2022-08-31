Jim Root explains why he chose a Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 for his latest signature model

Charvel has officially announced the brand new Jim Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E/M model, loaded with the Slipknot man's signature EMG Daemonum pickups.

This classic Charvel silhouette is finished in all the refinery we come to expect from the brand's signature models; maple body and neck, the latter being graphite-reinforced, locking tuners, spoke wheel truss rod adjustment and two fretboard options, depending on finish. You can check out the full details below.

The single volume knob, three-way pickup selector and Floyd Rose 1500 double-locking bridge all point to an uncluttered, solid-performing guitar. One that can fulfil all the nuances thrown at it by the man himself, whilst on the road.

Of course, this doesn't mean the end of his relationship with Fender, as most of you will know, Charvel is part of the Fender group. But what is interesting is Jim's choice of Charvel over Fender for this latest signature offering.

In the video above, Jim talks about his early musical influences including being given a Charvel as a teen, but nostalgia aside, it would seem the Slipknot guitarist finds beauty in simplicity, something the Charvel delivers with aplomb.

Jim Root Signtature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 specs

Signature EMG Jim Root Daemonum humbucking pickups

Floyd Rose 1500 Series double-locking tremolo

Charvel locking tuners

Single volume knob

Three-way pickup selector

Contoured body with a scalloped lower back bout

Graphite-reinforced, bolt-on maple neck

12”-16” compound radius fingerboard with rolled edges

22 jumbo frets and side Luminlay fret markers

Maple fingerboard option in Satin Black and an ebony fingerboard option in Satin White

As we reported a couple of months back, it looks like there could be a Style 2 in the offing at some point in the future, but until then we'll have to make do with the one model.

Both Satin Black and Satin White models would be in stores now priced at $1,499 / £1,299. For more info check out the Charvel website (opens in new tab).