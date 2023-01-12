Jeff Beck in pictures: from the '60s to 2022, caught on camera

As the music world pays tribute to legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who has died, aged 78, take a look back at some key snapshots of his momentous career.

The Yardbirds in 1965, when jumping in the air was all the rage. Left to right; drummer Jim McCarty, bass player Paul (Sam) Samwell, rhythm guitarist Chris Dreja, singer Keith Relf and Jeff Beck.

At home, circa 1965.

The Yardbirds perform on 'Ready Steady Go!' at Studio 5 in Wembley, London on 27th May 1966. Left to right; Paul Samwell-Smith, Chris Dreja, Keith Relf and Jeff Beck.

Hanging out, 1967-style.

The Jeff Beck Group on the floor at BBC TV Centre, London in April 1967. Left to right; Ronnie Wood, Jeff Beck, Mickey Waller and Rod Stewart.

The Jeff Beck Group mark 3, later rechristened Beck, Bogert & Appice.

In the studio in 1972.

Beck, bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice in concert as Beck, Bogert & Appice, circa 1973.

1975: performing at the Winterland Arena in San Francisco, California.

A 1980 photo shoot with fellow legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.

On stage with Eric Clapton at The Secret Policeman's Other Ball, and Amnesty International fund-rasier, at the Drury Lane theatre, London, 9th September 1981

With Rod Stewart, in the pub, 1974.

Performing with Jan Hammer at the Ronnie Lane ARMS Benefit Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, 8th December 1983.

In the studio with Mick Jagger, recording Primitive Cool, December 1986.

Beck with Mr Les Paul, in 1988.

Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York, 1994.

Guesting with BB King on on A&E's Live By Request, New York, in 2003.

With Brian Wilson in 1985, Hollywood, California.

Rock royalty meets the real thing. Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Brian May meet Queen Elizabeth II at a Buckingham Palace reception in March 2005.

Performing alongside Tal Wilkenfeld at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival in July 2007.

Beck, Jimmy Page, Ron Wood, Joe Perry and Kirk Hammett perform during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2009.

With Billy Gibbons at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2009 in New York City.

At the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour Awards, London, 2009, with (left to right) Brian May, Slash, Billy Gibbons and Joe Perry.

Performing at the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards, 2010, in Los Angeles, California.

Performing in California, 2018.

Tearing up the Helsinki Blues Festival in June last year (2022).