Jeff Beck in pictures: from the '60s to 2022, caught on camera

By Will Groves
published

Paying tribute to the guitarist's guitarist

Jeff Beck
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty)

As the music world pays tribute to legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who has died, aged 78, take a look back at some key snapshots of his momentous career.

The Yardbirds 1965

(Image credit: John Pratt/Getty)

The Yardbirds in 1965, when jumping in the air was all the rage. Left to right; drummer Jim McCarty, bass player Paul (Sam) Samwell, rhythm guitarist Chris Dreja, singer Keith Relf and Jeff Beck.

Jeff Beck 1965

(Image credit: Val Wilmer / Getty)

At home, circa 1965.

The Yardbirds on Ready Steady Go

(Image credit: Jan Olofsson / Getty)

The Yardbirds perform on 'Ready Steady Go!' at Studio 5 in Wembley, London on 27th May 1966. Left to right; Paul Samwell-Smith, Chris Dreja, Keith Relf and Jeff Beck.

Jeff Beck 1967

(Image credit: Keystone Features / Getty)

Hanging out, 1967-style.

The Jeff Beck Group

(Image credit: Ivan Keeman / Getty)

The Jeff Beck Group on the floor at BBC TV Centre, London in April 1967. Left to right; Ronnie Wood, Jeff Beck, Mickey Waller and Rod Stewart.

Jeff Beck Group mk 2

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty)

The Jeff Beck Group mark 3, later rechristened Beck, Bogert & Appice.

Jeff Beck in the studio

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty)

In the studio in 1972.

Guitarist Jeff Beck, bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice in concert as Beck, Bogert & Appice, circa 1973. (Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns/Getty Images)

(Image credit: David Warner Ellis / Getty)

Beck, bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice in concert as Beck, Bogert & Appice, circa 1973.

Jeff Beck, plays on stage during a concert on May 31, 1975 at the Winterland Arena in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Randy Bachman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Randy Bachman/Getty Images)

1975: performing at the Winterland Arena in San Francisco, California. 

PRIL 1980: Rock and roll legends Stevie Ray Vaughn and Jeff Beck (l-R), poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

A 1980 photo shoot with fellow legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.

English guitarists Jeff Beck (left) and Eric Clapton performing in 'The Secret Policeman's Other Ball', at the Drury Lane theatre, London, 9th September 1981. The show is a benefit to raise funds for Amnesty International. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty )

On stage with Eric Clapton at The Secret Policeman's Other Ball, and Amnesty International fund-rasier, at the Drury Lane theatre, London, 9th September 1981

Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart, posed in bar (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

(Image credit: Richard E. Aaron/Getty)

With Rod Stewart, in the pub, 1974.

Czech-American musician and composer Jan Hammer playing keyboards supported on a shoulder strap, British guitarist and songwriter Jeff Beck, wearing a white t-shirt with white trousers, and an unspecified musician playing the bass guitar at the Ronnie Lane ARMS Benefit Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, 8th December 1983. The concert is one of a series of ARMS charity concerts being staged in support of Action into Research for Multiple Sclerosis. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty)

Performing with Jan Hammer at the Ronnie Lane ARMS Benefit Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, 8th December 1983.

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS - 12th DECEMBER: Jeff Beck and Mick Jagger (right) pose together at the mixing desk in Wisseloord Studios, Hilversum, Netherlands while working on Mick Jagger's solo album, Primitive Cool on 12th December 1986.

(Image credit: Rob Verhorst/Getty)

In the studio with Mick Jagger, recording Primitive Cool, December 1986.

Jeff Beck and Les Paul, waist-up. Photograph, 1988.

(Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith / Getty)

Beck with Mr Les Paul, in 1988.

Jeff Beck during 9th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 1994 at Waldorf=Astoria in New York, New York, United States.

(Image credit: Steve Eichner/Getty)

Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York, 1994.

B.B. King and special guest Jeff Beck during B.B. King Featured on A&E's Live By Request at John Jay College in New York, NY, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage)

(Image credit: Steve Eichner / Getty)

Guesting with BB King on on A&E's Live By Request, New York, in 2003.

Jeff Beck and Brian Wilson during 2005 MusiCares Person of the Year - Brian Wilson - Backstage and Audience at Palladium in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage for The Recording Academ

(Image credit: R. Diamond/Getty)

With Brian Wilson in 1985, Hollywood, California.

Britains Queen Elizabeth II meets legendary guitarists Jeff Beck (L), Eric Clapton (2nd L), Jimmy Page (C) and Brian May (2nd R) during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, 1 March 2005. The all-star gathering is a royal tribute to Britain's music industry and follows an earlier children's concert at the Palace for 250 youngsters from schools in five London boroughs, alongside choristers from the Chapel Royal. /WPA POOL (Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH /GETTY)

Rock royalty meets the real thing. Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Brian May meet Queen Elizabeth II at a Buckingham Palace reception in March 2005. 

Jeff Beck and Tal Wilkenfeld perform at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2007 held at Toyota Park on July 28, 2007 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

(Image credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty)

Performing alongside Tal Wilkenfeld at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival in July 2007.

Jeff Beck, Jimmie Page, Ron Wood, Joe Perry, Kirk Hammett, Flea and Lars Ulrich perform onstage during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Stephen Lovekin / Getty)

Beck, Jimmy Page, Ron Wood, Joe Perry and Kirk Hammett perform during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2009.

Billy Gibbons (L) performs onstage with Jeff Beck at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty)

With Billy Gibbons at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2009 in New York City.

(L-R) Brian May, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Jeff Beck and Joe Perry attend the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour Awards at the Park Lane Hotel on November 2, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Ian Gavan)

At the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour Awards, London, 2009, with (left to right) Brian May, Slash, Billy Gibbons and Joe Perry.

Musicians Jeff Beck and Imelda May perform onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty)

Performing at the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. 

Jeff Beck in 2018

(Image credit: Earl Gibson III / Getty)

Performing in California, 2018.

Jeff Beck Helsimki 2022

(Image credit: Venla Shalin / Getty)

Tearing up the Helsinki Blues Festival in June last year (2022).

Will Groves
Will Groves
Editor-in-chief

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.