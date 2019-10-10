JBL’s Eon One Compact PA may be little, but it also promises to be loud

If you’re looking for a portable PA , you’ll probably struggle to find one much smaller and lighter than the new JBL Eon One Compact.

Weighing in at just 18 pounds and offering up to 12 hours of running time on its rechargeable battery, this comes with a built-in carry handle for easy transportation. Despite its compact footprint, we’re promised high-quality sound from the eight-inch speaker, as well as “the loudest output and best bass response in its class”.

• The best PA speakers 2019: the best live sound systems for bands and buskers

The Eon One Compact offers all the inputs you need to plug in mics and instruments, and there’s an onboard mixer that features dbx EQ and Lexicon effects (reverb, chorus and delay). Bluetooth connectivity means that you can easily play music while the band takes a break and link up additional speakers if you need them, and there’s a mobile app for adjusting settings and saving presets.

The JBL Eon One Compact will be available later this month priced at $549. Find out more on the JBL website.