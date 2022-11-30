Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany and Jackson collaborate on signature model with unique body shape

Jackson and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany have collaborated on a Signature Pro Series model with a unique offset body shape.

The original member of the Bay Area thrash heroes has had a custom version for a couple of years after the guitarist came up with the shape back in the '80s and took it to the Jackson Custom Shop.

"I drew it on the napkin and thought one day it would be amazing to get a guitar like this – custom-made that way," Cavestany told KPIX CBS SF Bay Area in 2020.

Jackson helped him make it a reality and now this production model signature guitar is born - and even by metal guitar standards, this one looks special with Cavestany combining a number of design influences. It's a dream come true for him.

“The reason I wanted a Jackson guitar was because my guitar hero, Randy Rhoads, played a Jackson guitar," he says.

"The Jackson Custom Shop built my dream machine and invented a brand new shape based on my crazy designs. I can’t wait to see what shredders everywhere do when they have a Death Angel in their hands.”

Those shredders will be pleased to know that Jackson says is combines a light weight nyatoh body with 'unparalleled' high fret access granted by the guitar's deep C-cut inner lower horn.

I used the devil horn shape of guitars that Angus Young and Tony Iommi played to replace the extended wing of the starbody

“I’ve always loved the look of pointy guitars," says Cavestany. "Two of my favourites, Eddie Van Halen and Akira Takasaki, played starbody shapes, but the high frets were hard to access.

"I used the devil horn shape of guitars that Angus Young and Tony Iommi played to replace the extended wing of the starbody. Then I used the curve at the bottom of a Randy Rhoads guitar which looked like a shark's fin. It’s comfy to play sitting down, meanwhile you can get into all kinds of positions with it when rocking live!”

(Image credit: Jackson)

A 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard enhances the speed potential, with Luminlay side dots designed for low light stage conditions.

Cavestany opts for the EMG 81 active pickup in the bridge beloved by fellow thrashers Kirk Hammett and Kerry King, with an EMG HA in the neck.

(Image credit: Jackson)

In addition to the nyatoh body, there a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint.

A top-mounted Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo system, Jackson die-cast tuners and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons complete the spec.

(Image credit: Jackson)

“Nobody does thrash metal quite like Rob and his killer fretwork and insanely fast riffs has been the stuff of legends for the past few decades,” says Jon Romanowski, Vice President of Category Management at Jackson. “It’s not everyday you get to bring a custom shop model to the masses. The thunderous pickups, menacing body shape, and smooth playability will have metal players everywhere wanting more.”

(Image credit: Jackson)

The Pro Series Signature Rob Cavestany signature is $1,199.99 USD / £1,299 / €1,519 / $2399 / ¥170,500 JPY.

