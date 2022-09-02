Jackson Audio's Twin Twelve Silvertone 1484 Preamplifier pedal is an "exact recreation" of the original

Jackson Audio has reimagined one of the most coveted amps of yesteryear in pedal form. As the name suggests, the Twin Twelve Silvertone 1484 Preamplifier is a recreation of the preamp stage in the original amplifier.

Enjoyed by such legendary performers as Jack White, Dave Grohl, Beck, Billie Joe Armstrong and Dan Auerbach, to name but a few, the original Twin Twelve was only available from 1963 to 1967.

Now, in conjunction with Silvertone, Jackson Audio is offering what it's calling an "exact recreation" of the original 1484's preamp stage and so delivers that unique Twin Twelve sound all in a pedal.

The new Twin Twelve pedal can be used as either a preamp, booster, EQ or overdrive and is housed in a vintage-looking housing with top-mounted jacks.

(Image credit: Jackson Audio)

Jackson Audio Twin Twelve Silvertone 1484 Preamplifier features

Preamp / Overdrive pedal

Exact recreation preamp section of the 1960s Silvertone 1484 Twin Twelve amplifier

Designed in collaboration Silvertone

Accurately recreates the unique amp sound popularized by many of today’s rock icons

Can be used as preamp, booster, EQ or overdrive

Authentic vintage looks paired with top-mounted jacks - for ease of pedalboard mounting

Powered by (opt.) 9 V DC PSU (centre -, 2.1mm, ~ 35 mA current draw)

The Jackson Audio Twin Twelve Silvertone 1484 Preamplifier will be available soon for £259 and more information can be found on the Audio Distribution Group website (opens in new tab).

Check out the video below to hear the Twin Twelve preamp in action.