"I've been in search of the perfect fuzz for years" – pedalboard tour with LÜT guitarists Mads Erlend Ystmark and Ørjan Nyborg Myrland

By Rob Laing
These saviours of Scandirock keep their pedalboards streamlined but deadly

Norway's LÜT are like the bastard child of Turbonegro, Kvelertak and Iggy Pop we didn't know we needed until we saw them live. The Indie Recordings band features singer / guitarist Mads 'Matt' Erlend Ystmark and founder guitarist Ørjan Nyborg Myrland, they sing in their native tongue and they take no prisoners. 

Matt has already shown us his Fender Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster, and when it came to their pedalboards these punk rockers don't overthink it but make every choice count. 

Let's take a look… 

Matt Ystmark

Ørjan Nyborg Myrland

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 