"I've been in search of the perfect fuzz for years" – pedalboard tour with LÜT guitarists Mads Erlend Ystmark and Ørjan Nyborg Myrland

Norway's LÜT are like the bastard child of Turbonegro, Kvelertak and Iggy Pop we didn't know we needed until we saw them live. The Indie Recordings band features singer / guitarist Mads 'Matt' Erlend Ystmark and founder guitarist Ørjan Nyborg Myrland, they sing in their native tongue and they take no prisoners.

Matt has already shown us his Fender Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster, and when it came to their pedalboards these punk rockers don't overthink it but make every choice count.

Let's take a look…

Matt Ystmark

Ørjan Nyborg Myrland