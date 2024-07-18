“It makes me really happy to hear other peoples’ takes on my tracks”: Your invitation to remix Caribou

Here’s a question you’re not faced with every day: have you ever fancied remixing Caribou, aka the Canadian electronic producer Dan Snaith, also known by his other alter ego Daphni?

If the answer is yes then you’re in luck. Snaith has uploaded the stems for his track Broke My Heart to his Instagram page. They’re up there for a week, which should give you enough time to get some ideas going.

In his accompanying post Snaith said: “It makes me really happy to hear other peoples’ takes on my tracks.. So I’ve uploaded the stems for ‘Broke My Heart’ for you - for a week.. tag me in when you post your remix.”

The track was released last month and sits at the more accessible end of the Caribou oeuvre, featuring a cool female vocal and 2 step garage-influenced beats.

He has previously commented about that track: “I always find it hard to believe those ‘it came to me in a dream’ stories about songs arriving fully formed… but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me.

"I sat down at a piano one day and the string riff was just there at my fingertips and the vocal melody followed right behind it. I wish they all happened like that.”

Broke My Heart is the second new track that Snaith has put out this year, to add to Honey, which arrived in April.

It’s getting on for five years now since the Caribou album, Suddenly, which arrived in February 2020 just as the pandemic was about to shut down the music industry. Covid, of course, meant all promotion was postponed and he only got around to touring that album 20 months after it first came out. He’s since put out an album as Daphni, Cherry, which came out in 2022, but since then has been keeping a low profile.

There’s no announcement of a new album as yet, though Snaith has booked a ten date European tour for early next year, including three nights at London’s Roundhouse, plus shows in Leeds and Bristol. More details can be found at Caribou's website here.