"It feels he was ahead of his time with a lot of the stuff he was doing": Is the most underrated rock guitarist of all time one of its greatest songwriters?

Can you be underappreciated and well-known? Yes – because you can be well-known for something and be underrated for something else. In his latest video, guitarist and YouTuber Robert Baker makes a case for Creedence Clearwater Revival's songwriter as being a prime example.

John Fogerty has written some of the great rock songs of all time (including Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising and Fortunate Son) but is rarely mentioned in the roll call of great guitarists. Nevertheless, Baker has placed him at the top of picks for the 20 most underrated guitarists of all time. He makes a good argument for it too, because Fogerty does seem overlooked as a player, while also being a great one.

The 20 Most Underrated Guitarist Of All Time! - YouTube Watch On

Because overlooked or underappreciated might be the words here, rather than underrated. "Even though he was in such an iconic band, I feel like John Fogerty is a little bit, maybe not underrated but underappreciated, because there is so much stuff in his playing – it kind of feels he was ahead of his time with a lot of the stuff he was doing.

It's easy to hear what Fogerty sparked in the Black Keys, Jack White, Marcus King and a host of classic rock revivalist bands now. As I've noted before, Creedence Clearwater Revival were the biggest rock band in America in 1969 – they even headlined Woodstock. But the melding of blues, boogie and impactful economy in Fogerty's playing is a huge part of why. Even when he stretched out (see the extended solo in CCR's take on Heard It Through The Grapevine) he was always compelling.

"There is just an endless amount you can learn from learning that old CCR stuff," notes Baker. Like AC/DC, it may seem simple at first but dig in and nuance and flair are revealed that's not easily replicated.

And John's still out there doing it, celebrating his legacy on tour – more on that over at johnfogerty.com

The rest of Robert Baker's list features some great picks too – from session ace Dan Huff to Rival Sons' Scott Holiday, it's good to see such inspiring players get their dues.

Check out the video above and subscribe to Robert Baker's YouTube channel for more excellent guitar content.