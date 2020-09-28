IK's Davide Barbi on the state of the digital art: "Digital today can really beat analogue in most cases"

VGS 2020: We were lucky enough to catch up with Davide Barbi, CTO and co-founder of IK Multimedia, the influential firm behind iRig, Amplitube and much more, to talk about the current state of the digital modelling art, why digital is no longer seen as a compromise, and much more.

"The big change is that guitarists are not considering digital something that's convenient," Barbi asserts, "something that you use despite the sound.

"Now, you have total control and the quality is not compromised anymore."