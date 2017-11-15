Ibanez’s iconic RG550 looks set to return in original finishes

Shredders, point your headstocks this way, for Ibanez looks set to revive the RG550 - in original Road Flare Red, Desert Yellow, Neon Purple and White finishes, no less.

First launched in 1987, the RG550 was famed for its super-speedy neck, and this 2018 version looks set to continue that tradition, with a Super Wizard five-piece maple/walnut neck, and maple fretboard, complete with jumbo frets and Prestige fret-edge treatment.

The basswood body comes loaded with an Ibanez Edge double-locking vibrato, naturally, while Ibanez V7 and V8 humbuckers plus a S1 single-coil fill the pickup cavities.

There’s no word on official prices yet, but some Japanese sellers on eBay are listing the model for around $1,500 (approx £1,100), ready to land in early December. Sign us up for four, please.