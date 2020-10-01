Hughes & Kettner's new Spirit Nano Heads could be affordable micro marvels

Hughes & Kettner has unveiled its first micro guitar amps with the new Spirit Nano series using its Spirit Tone Generator technology.

Each of the three new models offers up to 50 watts output power, a built-in Red Box cabinet simulator and H&K's Sagging control.

The company's Spirit Tone Generator previously heard on models like the Black Spirit 200 allows digital control over analogue technology to recreate traditional tube amp circuits.

(Image credit: Hughes & Kettner)

The Sagging control allows players to dial in the crucial sweet spots of power amp saturation independently of the volume level.

The Spirit Nano series comprises The Spirit Of Rock, Metal and Vintage heads to suit your needs.

(Image credit: Hughes & Kettner)

“With the new Spirit Nano Series, we condensed the spirit of legendary tones into three small sized but huge sounding amps,” says Hughes & Kettner´s Senior Product Manager Rüdiger Forse.

"The Spirit Of Vintage serves up the full spectrum of shimmering clean sounds and rockin’ rebel crunch tones typical of the ‘50s and ‘60s," he adds. " The Spirit Of Rock head takes players on a journey through time to the era of iconic power riffs to pump out signature brown sound. Spirit Of Metal delivers everything from beefy ‘80s metal sounds to the bombast of modern metal tones.”

(Image credit: Hughes & Kettner)

The portability here is certainly attractive; 9 x 9 x 19 cm format weighing just 1.1 kg with and 725 grams without power supply.

The Spirit Nano amps will ship this month with an SRP of €199 each. Find more information over at hughes-and-kettner.com.