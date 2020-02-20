How to make an ‘80s adult movie soundtrack

If you’re a fan of ‘80s adult movies - check your local hedgerow or railway siding for current availability - then you need to check out Geert Van Schlänger’s latest tutorial video, which shows you how to recreate the music from the hardcore hits of yesteryear.

Posted on Valentine’s Day - though we’re not sure ‘love’ has much to with what’s going on here - this sleazy guide to making a blue movie soundtrack kicks off with the drum programming, which is replete with intricate rim shots. Then we move on to the dextrous chord fingering, in which Geert coaxes some filthy progressions out of his D’XXX’7.

Next, it’s time to dive even deeper and go down to the bass area - brace yourself for some throbbing mod wheel action - before adding some wah guitar (“if there’s no wow, no one’s gonna plough,” says Geert). This is followed by the obligatory sax scene; there’s no point in having the horn if you’re not going to blow it, after all.

Finally, we edge towards a satisfying finish with a run-through of the complete arrangement. And with that, we’re truly spent.