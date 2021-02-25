Harley Benton’s HB-35Plus semi-hollow guitar is now available in 4 new finishes

Harley Benton's HB-35Plus semi-hollow electric guitar has proved a popular model since its launch five years ago and for £215 we're really not surprised. Now the series is expanding with four vibrant new finish options.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

You can now buy the HB-35Plus in Metallic Plum, Metallic Green, Metallic Blue and Black .

The 25-5"-scale models feature a maple body with arched top, mahogany sustain block, Canadian maple neck and pau ferro fretboard and 21" neck radius. Nut width is 42mm.

There's some real versatility here with a pair of Roswell LAF Alnico 5 humbuckers and push/pull coil-splits on the two volume controls and a three-way pickup selector.

Gold Hardware, tune-o-matic bridge and Die-cast tuners round out a very solid spec. Check out some demos featuring the more established HB-35Plus finishes above and below.

To check out the range, head over to Thomann