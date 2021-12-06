Harley Benton just stepped up its multi-fx game significantly with the DNAfx GiT Pro

More fool us for thinking Harley Benton might be winding down now we're in the final month of 2021. Far from it, its new DNAfx GiT Pro is promising serious modelling and guitar multi-effects muscle for your rig.
There's a lot of competition for it already but the specs here suggests HB have given their pitch careful consideration. There's an effort to offer a really strong suite of connectivity.
Let's just see the headline features here first, straight from Harley Benton:
- Advanced amp modelling and multi FX floor pedal
- 51 professionally voiced amplifier models
- 31 Cab models
- Amp Control for channel switching on guitar amplifiers
- IR based speaker emulation for direct recording or live FOH connectivity
- 64 studio-quality digital and analog FX including: Compressor, EQ, Wah (Auto or via expression pedal), Harmonizer, Overdrive, Distortion, Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Rotary Speaker, Tremolo, Reverb (multiple settings: room, plate, spring, hall, cathedral, etc), Delay (multiple settings: ping/pong, ducking, reverse, tape, modulation, etc), Noise suppressor, Looper (up to 52 seconds)
- All FX in stereo where applicable and in interchangeable order
- Durable aluminium housing
- 5-inch coloured screen
- Balanced Stereo XLR outputs
- MIDI in/out
- Headphone output
- Stereo FX loop for external effects
- AUX in
- IR loader
- Onboard expression/volume pedal
- External expression pedal input
- Software editor and USB connectivity to PC or Mac with USB audio recording
- Power supply unit included
While we'll have to wait and find out how the sounds stack up, the included expression pedal and amp switching here are very welcome features for players looking to streamline into one floor unit.
The dedicated AMP CTRL output lets players switch channels on their amp directly from the DNAfx GiT Pro, while the integrated FX loop allows a four-cable setup into your amp to bypass its preamp.
But you can embrace the flexibility here with your preamp too. The onboard effect modules and the FX loop can be placed at any point of the signal chain, so any effect can be placed before or after the amp’s preamp circuit, allowing more options for modulation and overdrive pedal placement.
There's also a drum machine featuring 8 rhythm styles, each with 10 different grooves that are syncable with any recorded loops you create.
User IRs can be loaded onto the DNAfx GiT Pro and HB says the menu system follows "a clear, logical format that ensures players have". As we all know, the ability to dial in sounds and form effective signal chains easily can make or break a multi-effects.
We're liking the aluminium chassis look here too, and the price; €288/ £244 seems very fair for what's being offered. We're excited to hear how is all stacks up.
