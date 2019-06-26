Guthrie Govan: the 10 guitarists who blew my mind

In a world awash with social-media virtuosos, Guthrie Govan stands alone as one of the electric guitar’s most visionary players - and that’s been the case since he was named Guitarist magazine’s Guitarist of the Year way back in 1993.

Guthrie’s intoxicating cocktail of influences, spanning the outer reaches of rock, fusion, metal and myriad genres besides have found their natural home in the Aristocrats, who are poised to unleash their first album in four years, You Know What…? - Guthrie having been kept busy sharing stages and studios with the likes of Steven Wilson, Jason Becker, Jordan Rudess and Hans Zimmer.

The nine-track release sees Guthrie and longtime amigos Bryan Beller and Marco Minnemann take their respective abilities to the limit with jams that manage to be astonishingly far-reaching yet never lose sight of their musical goals.

Given the awe-inspiring musical diversity coursing through Guthrie’s veins, we sought to uncover the guitarists that blew his mind - and he did not disappoint.

As per his playing, Guthrie’s choices range from the classic to the esoteric, but rest assured, dear reader, that each and every one makes for essential listening (bar, perhaps, no. 1)…