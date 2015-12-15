Yamaha builds on its heritage with eight-strong Revstar guitar line-up
Introduction
Think Yamaha and you'll most likely think Pacifica – it’s been some time since Yamaha has unleashed a really new electric guitar, but the Revstar series is most definitely that.
The new seven-strong range aims to put Yamaha back in the electric guitar market with Indonesian-built instruments, which ensure relatively affordable prices across the line.
Key design elements include a celebration of ‘Yamaha-ness’ – don’t forget, Yamaha has been making electric guitars for 50 years come 2016 – and ‘Japanese-ness’, with nods to the company's Café Racer motorbike lines and a Japanese hanko stamp-like decal on the rear of each guitar's headstock.
While the body outline owes much to the original Yamaha SG2000, the Revstars are a shade broader across the lower bouts and the pointed horns are offset compared with the SG2000’s symmetrical outline, while the headstock only bears the classic Yamaha tuning-fork logo – no ‘Yamaha’ is visible on the guitar.
All pickups are designed by Yamaha and built by Far Eastern pickup giant G&B, which makes pickups for numerous big brands, not least PRS (SE and S2) and Godin.
Instead of standard coil-splits, several guitars in the range use a simple passive high-pass filter, called a Dry Switch, which thins out the sound to produce a more ‘single coil’-like character.
Check out our exclusive video demo of the RS502T and RS820CR above and read on for a closer look at each of the eight models in the Revstar line…
Yamaha Revstar RS320
While all the Revstar guitars feature the same body and headstock outline, scale length, dual pickups with master volume and tone with three-way lever pickup selector, this start-up model features all-nato construction with an unbound slab body.
Pickups are uncovered YGD H3 ceramic ’buckers and colour options are Black Steel, Red Copper and Stock Yellow.
MusicRadar says: Think Les Paul Special on steroids – a great rock ’n’ roll guitar!
Full specification
- Body: Nato
- Neck: Nato
- Scale: 629mm (24.75”)
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Frets: 22, medium
- Pickups: 1x YGD H3 (neck), 1x YGD H3 (bridge)
- Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone, 3-way lever pickup selector
- Hardware: Nickel plated tune-o-matic and stud tailpiece, enclosed tuners
- Left-handed: No
- Finish: Stock Yellow, Black Steel, Red Copper
Yamaha Revstar RS420
This takes the 320 platform and adds a rib-cage contour and a thin maple top. Like the 320, it features medium-gauge frets and a thinner neck profile than the other Revstars.
Pickups move up to YGD V3 Alnico humbuckers, and the Dry Switch is added to the tone control. Colour options are Black Steel, Fired Red and Factory Blue.
MusicRadar says: This more shapely and more classic-sounding version of the 320 adds versatility with that Dry Switch
Full specification
- Body: Nato w/maple cap
- Neck: Nato
- Scale: 629mm (24.75”)
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Frets: 22, medium
- Pickups: 1x YGD V3 (neck), 1x YGD V3 (bridge)
- Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone w/ Dry Switch, 3-way lever pickup selector
- Hardware: Nickel plated tune-o-matic and stud tailpiece, enclosed tuners
- Left-handed: No
- Finish: Black Steel, Fired Red, Factory Blue
Yamaha Revstar RS502
The Revstars’ three digits are explained as follows: the first is the grade, the second the number of humbuckers, and the third the number of single coils. The 502 has two YGD V5 Alnico P-90-alikes.
The differences here are the hand-cut steel wool top in either Shop Black or Billet Green and the wraparound bridge. From here, prices include a sturdy gigbag.
MusicRadar says: A cousin to the 502T, but with some of the Café Racer design and more colours
Full specification
- Body: Mahogany w/ maple cap
- Neck: Mahogany
- Scale: 629mm (24.75”)
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Frets: 22, jumbo
- Pickups: 1x YGD V5 soapbar single coil (neck), 1x YGD V3 soapbar single coil (bridge)
- Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone w/ Dry Switch, 3-way lever pickup selector
- Hardware: Satin nickel-plated adjustable wrapover bridge, enclosed tuners
- Left-handed: No
- Finish: Shop Black, Billet Green
- Gigbag included
Yamaha Revstar RS502T
Essentially the same as the 502, the ‘T’ suffix here refers to the height-adjustable aluminium tailpiece, which also functions as a pitch-rise vibrato or, more likely, a way to subtly tune the response: screw it down and achieve a more Les Paul-like direct sound; leave it higher for a more trapeze tailpiece-like resonance. This one is gloss-topped.
MusicRadar says: The original Revstar concept, the 502T has a retro vibe and classic but versatile sounds
Full specification
- Body: Mahogany with maple cap
- Neck: Mahogany
- Scale: 629mm (24.75”)
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Frets: 22, jumbo
- Pickups: 1x YGB V5 soapbar single coil (neck), 1x YGB V5 soapbar single coil (bridge)
- Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone w/ Dry Switch, 3-way lever pickup selector
- Hardware: Satin nickel-plated tune-o-matic bridge, aluminium tailpiece, enclosed tuners
- Left-handed: No
- Finish: Bowden Green
- Gigbag included
Yamaha Revstar RS620
The 620 is a posher-looking Revstar, with its flamed maple-veneered maple top (on mahogany body with mahogany neck, like the 502 models) and Brick Burst and Burnt Charcoal finishes, not to mention its split parallelogram fingerboard inlays.
Like the 502, it uses an adjustable wrapover bridge and has a hand-cut steel wool top finish. Pickups are YGD V3 Alnico humbuckers.
MusicRadar says: Perhaps the most generic-looking Revstar, the 620 seems aimed at Les Paul lovers
Full specification
- Body: Mahogany w/ flame maple cap
- Neck: Mahogany
- Scale: 629mm (24.75”)
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Frets: 22, jumbo
- Pickups: 1x YGB V5 humbucker (neck), 1x YGB V5 humbucker (bridge)
- Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone w/ Dry Switch, 3-way lever pickup selector
- Hardware: Satin nickel-plated adjustable wrapover bridge, enclosed tuners
- Left-handed: No
- Finish: Brick Burst, Burnt Charcoal with satin front
- Gigbag included
Yamaha Revstar RS720B
Using the platform of the 620, the 720 comes fitted with a licensed Bigsby B50 vibrato, hence the B suffix, and more Gretsch-alike YGD VT5 humbuckers.
Again, we have the hand-cut steel wool top in Ash Gray and Wall Fade finishes. All the Revstars from the 502 onwards feature a deeper neck profile with jumbo frets, too.
MusicRadar says: The only vibrato-equipped Revstar, the 720’s cleaner, low-output humbuckers offer instant retro tone
Full specification
- Body: Mahogany w/ flame maple cap
- Neck: Mahogany
- Scale: 629mm (24.75”)
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Frets: 22, jumbo
- Pickups: 1x YGB VT5 humbucker (neck), 1x YGB VT5 humbucker (bridge)
- Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone w/ Dry Switch, 3-way lever pickup selector
- Hardware: Satin nickel-plated tune-o-matic bridge, licensed Bigsby B-50 vibrato, enclosed locking tuners
- Left-handed: No
- Finish: Ash Grey, Wall Fade with satin front
- Gigbag included
Yamaha Revstar RS820CR
The top-of-the-line Revstar epitomises the Café Racer motor bike theme that informs the design.
The top is once again satin, the bridge is upgraded to Tone Pros, and the guitar is powered by a pair of the H5 alnico ‘buckers in aged nickel covers. The scratchplate is copper-coloured anodised aluminium.
MusicRadar says: A real slice of custom shop boutique without the price. A classic and versatile-sounding Les Paul killer
Full specification
- Body: Mahogany w/ maple cap
- Neck: Mahogany
- Scale: 629mm (24.75”)
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Frets: 22, jumbo
- Pickups: 1x YGD V5 humbucker (neck), 1x YGD V5 humbucker (bridge)
- Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone w/ Dry Switch, 3-way lever pickup selector
- Hardware: Satin nickel-plated Tone Pros AVT-II wrapover bridge, enclosed tuners
- Left-handed: No
- Finish: Steel Rust, Rusty Rat with satin front
- Gigbag included
Yamaha RSP20CR
This is the only Japanese-made Revstar, an upmarket version of the 820CR, with Yamaha’s proprietary Initial Response Acceleration (IRA) technology to give a “played in, mature guitar tone from day one”.
Other features include YGD V7 Alnico humbuckers, unplated copper scratchplate, Graph Tech Tusq nut and hardshell case. Artists might get one; the rest of us will have to wait and see.
MusicRadar says: Yamaha Japan makes great guitars. A distinct tonal upgrade from the 820CR!
Full specification
- Body: Mahogany w/ maple cap
- Neck: Mahogany
- Scale: 629mm (24.75”)
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Frets: 22, jumbo
- Pickups: 2x YGD V7 humbuckers
- Controls: 1x volume, 1x tone w/ Dry Switch, 3-way lever pickup selector
- Hardware: Satin nickel-plated Tone Pros AVT-II wrapover bridge, enclosed tuners
- Left-handed: No
- Finish: Rusty Rat, Brushed Black
- Hardcase included