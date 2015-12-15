Yamaha builds on its heritage with eight-strong Revstar guitar line-up

Think Yamaha and you'll most likely think Pacifica – it’s been some time since Yamaha has unleashed a really new electric guitar, but the Revstar series is most definitely that.

The new seven-strong range aims to put Yamaha back in the electric guitar market with Indonesian-built instruments, which ensure relatively affordable prices across the line.

Key design elements include a celebration of ‘Yamaha-ness’ – don’t forget, Yamaha has been making electric guitars for 50 years come 2016 – and ‘Japanese-ness’, with nods to the company's Café Racer motorbike lines and a Japanese hanko stamp-like decal on the rear of each guitar's headstock.

While the body outline owes much to the original Yamaha SG2000, the Revstars are a shade broader across the lower bouts and the pointed horns are offset compared with the SG2000’s symmetrical outline, while the headstock only bears the classic Yamaha tuning-fork logo – no ‘Yamaha’ is visible on the guitar.

All pickups are designed by Yamaha and built by Far Eastern pickup giant G&B, which makes pickups for numerous big brands, not least PRS (SE and S2) and Godin.

Instead of standard coil-splits, several guitars in the range use a simple passive high-pass filter, called a Dry Switch, which thins out the sound to produce a more ‘single coil’-like character.

Check out our exclusive video demo of the RS502T and RS820CR above and read on for a closer look at each of the eight models in the Revstar line…