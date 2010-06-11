World Cup 2010: 11 musicians who should be footballers

With the news that England chief Fabio Capello has already chosen his squad (yes, even the goalkeeper) ahead of tomorrow's (Sat 12 June) first England World Cup 2010 game against the USA - and just as host nation South Africa kick-off the opening match against Mexico today - what better way is there to embrace World Cup fever than by revisiting MusicRadar FC: the rockstar 4-4-2 that could have been.

First selected in celebration of the beginning of the Premiership last summer, MusicRadar's starting 11 represents the biggest fans and best players in music. Some got through on sheer talent and experience. Others made the cut by virtue of going that extra mile as a supporter. Regardless, when they’re not making music, all 11 are or were in love with the Beautiful Game.

So imagine, if you will, a rockstar team kitted out in tiny white shorts, aviators and beards as modelled by our friends Pink Floyd above - and meet MusicRadar’s starting XI!