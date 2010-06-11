World Cup 2010: 11 musicians who should be footballers
Music's starting XI
With the news that England chief Fabio Capello has already chosen his squad (yes, even the goalkeeper) ahead of tomorrow's (Sat 12 June) first England World Cup 2010 game against the USA - and just as host nation South Africa kick-off the opening match against Mexico today - what better way is there to embrace World Cup fever than by revisiting MusicRadar FC: the rockstar 4-4-2 that could have been.
First selected in celebration of the beginning of the Premiership last summer, MusicRadar's starting 11 represents the biggest fans and best players in music. Some got through on sheer talent and experience. Others made the cut by virtue of going that extra mile as a supporter. Regardless, when they’re not making music, all 11 are or were in love with the Beautiful Game.
So imagine, if you will, a rockstar team kitted out in tiny white shorts, aviators and beards as modelled by our friends Pink Floyd above - and meet MusicRadar’s starting XI!
First up: what better than a Spaniard between the posts?
Goalkeeper
Julio Iglesias Snr had a brief stint as goalkeeper for one of Real Madrid’s youth football teams.
Unfortunately his career was cut short following a car accident resulting in paraparexia which affected his spinal chord. He took up the guitar to ‘increase the dexterity of his hand’.
Right-back
Glasvegas mainman James Allan boasts some outstanding football credentials, playing professionally for Falkirk, Stirling Albion, East Fife and Dumbarton.
He was also nominated for Third Division player of the year.
Left-back
Steve Harris is probably associated as much with West Ham United as he is for founding Iron Maiden.
His signature Fender Precision bass is, of course, covered in the familiar claret and blue and the model he plays on stage is always adorned with the club’s crest.
And he played youth team football for the Hammers during the ‘70s. And…
Need we go on?
Centre-back
Rod makes the cut not just because his garden is a football pitch, or the fact that he still kicks a ball into the crowd during every gig, but because in 1961 he played for Brentford FC.
Here’s one description of his short footy career. "His playing effectiveness at centre-half was hindered by his slight build - five feet 11inches (1.8m) but nine stone (130lb; 57kg) - and he pushed himself so much that he sometimes vomited at the side of the pitch.”
Go Rod.
Centre-back
The Sex Pistols founding member plays in the celebrity all star team Hollywood United FC alongside The Cult’s Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy and Def Leppard’s Viv Campbell.
While we could have picked any of these able players, Steve Jones makes it thanks to an early membership to a QPR hooligan firm.
We’re not condoling violence, but Jones went on record to say it was the music that saved him from a life of crime - so he’s gone full circle!
Centre midfield
As a youngster, the former Smiths/current Cribs guitarist had trials for Manchester City and was approached by Nottingham Forest.
Marr recalled the experience in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine: “I was good enough for City, but they didn't follow up because I was probably the only player out there wearing eyeliner.”
Centre midfield
Ok, we’re guessing Elton is rubbish at football (George Best must be humouring him here, surely?).
But he’s made the MusicRadar starting XI on the premise that he will buy the club and throw money at it until it succeeds. Like he did with Watford (the ‘throwing money at’ bit, not the succeeding).
Right midfield
We almost picked Noel Gallagher thanks to the Supernova guitar made by Epiphone in his honour.
Available in a Union Jack paint job, cherry red, ebony black and, of course, Manchester City blue. Unfortunately, no one’s ever seen him even pick up the sky blue version so he’s out in favour of his brother.
See how Liam effortlessly misses the ball in favour of arch nemesis Damon Albarn’s knee? Beautiful.
Left midfield
He might be the smallest member of Take That, but Mark Owen played for Chadderton FC before going for trials at Manchester United, Huddersfield Town and Rochdale.
Here he is squaring up to Robbie Williams at a charity football tournament. Being the majority shareholder of Port Vale FC, Rob was a strong contender for this 11.
But there’s no way in hell we’re having two members of Take That.
And Mark’s faster.
Striker
Not only are Kasabian essential listening for any style-conscious, footy-loving lad about town, lead guitarist Serge Pizzorno scored one of the ‘best goals ever seen’ on ace footy show Soccer AM.
Striker
Peter Doherty is a massive QPR fan, but went beyond the pale of the average supporter by writing his own fanzine called All Quiet On The Western Avenue which he sold outside the club on matchdays. Hoops fans never really ‘got’ his poetry, though.
Word is Doherty’s pretty useful on the pitch (when he’s not eating chips and smoking on the sidelines) – you can see him in action in his video for solo track Last Of The English Roses.