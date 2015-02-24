Wayne Krantz on jazz guitar, improvisation and creative practice

"I didn’t really focus on guitar very much at Berklee for various reasons. I was studying classical composition and biding my time because I didn’t know what else to do but, when I got out of Berklee, I started really practising the guitar.

"I just found practising boring, but figuring out that I could turn the whole thing into a creative endeavour was very, very interesting"

"I studied with a teacher, Charlie Banacos - who was a pianist - for a year in Boston after I got out of school, and he really taught me how to practise. He inspired me to think that if I was having some kind of problem or if I wanted something musically, then there were ways for me to come up with an exercise to develop what I wanted.

"That led me on to spending my 20s and 30s locked in a little room somewhere practising my guitar whereas, before that, practising was just something that was impossible for me. I just found it so boring, but figuring out that I could turn the whole thing into a creative endeavour was very, very interesting.”

It’s important to be where the action is

"When I was in Boston, I was just playing stupid gigs to make money because there was nothing creative happening in Boston per se. It’s too small a town for the number of schools that are there, so basically it is just a student town. It wasn’t really until I moved to New York years later that things changed.

"I’d made this record, which was never released, but I was using it as a demo to give to people for a while"

"Suddenly, I was playing with some of the people I’d always wanted to, and then I was playing with a lot of the people I always wanted to. I began working as a sideman in New York and got that whole part of the thing started.

"I’d made this record, which was never released, but I was using it as a demo to give to people for a while. I gave it to Steve Swallow, the bass player, and he gave it to Carla Bley. Then my friend Hiram Bullock was supposed to play with Carla one summer but he wasn’t able to and - because of that tape - I was asked to audition.

"Playing with Carla’s sextet was really my first professional gig. We were touring around Europe mostly, and through that I started meeting lots of other people, one of whom was Leni Stern. She had this regular gig down at The 55 Bar [Greenwich Village, New York] every Sunday night, and she asked me to play in the band.

"Just about every good bass player and drummer that was playing in New York at the time came through that band at one time or another, and that’s really how I established a whole bunch of friendships and connections that then led to a whole bunch of other work.”

Improvising onstage can be a truly amazing experience

"It’s hard to explain, but you just lose yourself. It’s this beautiful sort of super- heightened self-awareness, but then there’s also a complete abdication of self. You know, the stuff ’s just unfolding in real time like a planet being born or something, and you’re basically just right in the middle of this birth.

"At least in recent history, I think I’m definitely inclined towards the improvisational side"

"That energy that comes from improvisation - and the fact that improvisation allows that energy - is the true value of it to me. That’s a different thing to playing a song really well. I went and saw James Taylor the other night and they played You’ve Got A Friend and it was just incredible... you know, how many times has he played that now?

"But he knows how to access whatever he needs to access emotionally to make it every bit as great to hear him do it now as it was 40 years ago or whatever. That’s one kind of energy, and that’s fantastic, but that’s not improvising.

"In my mind, it’s compositional playing, but then there’s also improvisational playing and, for me, some combination of those two things is necessary. I would never want it to be all one or the other but, at least in recent history, I think I’m definitely inclined towards the improvisational side.”