Wayne Coyne on The Flaming Lips' Sgt. Pepper remake

The Flaming Lips are no strangers to the art of homage – over the years, they've released their own full-album covers of The Stone Roses' debut LP, King Crimson's In The Court Of the Crimson King and even Pink Floyd's masterpiece, The Dark Side of The Moon.

But when the Oklahoma-based ensemble invited a gaggle of musician pals to take part in a front-to-back remake of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band titled With A Little Help From My Fwends, they knew they were stepping on hallowed ground.

"People get very proprietary about this sort of thing," says Lips frontman Wayne Coyne. "When we did Floyd’s Dark Side, there were some people who had these violent, outraged reactions to us. It’s like we defiled a classic or something. I mean, sure, there’s only one Mona Lisa, so if you put a mustache on it, you really fucked it up. But music isn’t like that. Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd still exists, and Sgt. Pepper by The Beatles will still exist. We just did our homages to those records, because they inspired us."

Even so, in the pantheon of rock classics, Coyne admits that Sgt. Pepper is in a class of its own. “It was a special record – and still is," he says. "Back then, it was one of the first records that people would sit around and talk about. The drugs The Beatles took, the clothes they wore, they way they did their hair – all of those things were connected to the music, and they were talked about. Sgt. Pepper has amazing music, but it’s really about more than the music. It’s of a time, and now it evokes that time. And the amazing thing is, it lasts – there’s nothing retro about it. It's still very hip, fresh music."

The Flaming Lips don't perform on every track – in fact, the boatload of guests, everyone from Miley Cyrus to My Morning Jacket to J. Mascis to Maynard Keenan to a large group of lesser-known cult artists, comprise the bulk of the disc. But the band's appearances are memorable, especially on their duet with Cyrus on the Lennon gem A Day In the Life.

“Singing Lennon's parts was difficult and pretty revelatory," Coyne observes. "In my view, he was the greatest singer ever. He’s was so good that he makes you think he’s not even singing. Paul is great, too, but when you hear him, you think, ‘Oh, I could never sing like that.’ With John, he’ll trick you. You’ll think you can do him, and then you try it and you realize, ‘Hey, wait, this guy was really something.

"I'm actually amazed at people's reactions to The Beatles," he continues. "It’s kind of funny whenever somebody might say to me, ‘Oh, The Beatles – they weren’t that good.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you kidding? The Beatles were beyond good; they were stunningly good.’ “The Beatles took chances. There was nothing safe about Sgt. Pepper – and it probably could have been a huge disaster. But The Beatles wanted to follow their own path, and that’s something to be celebrated."

The Flaming Lips' With A Little Help From My Fwends will be released on October 28. On the following pages, Coyne walks us through the album track-by-track.