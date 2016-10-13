Watch Voodoo Terror Tribe's Emir Erkal tear through No Hell Like Home playthrough

We've seen some scary playing in our time, but we dread to think how quite so much blood ended up on the ESP double-cut of Emir Erkal, who plays in New Jersey haunted metal outfit Voodoo Terror Tribe.

Fortunately, the real story's not so sinister…

"This guitar that I used in this video (which I also used on the recording of some clean guitar parts on this new album) is a real vintage beauty," Emir enthuses.

"It's an original ESP 400 Series Strat-style guitar from the mid-'80s with a classic 'V' neck featuring a maple 'board with 22 frets, which was set up and modified with an amazing Seymour Duncan Hot Rails pickup on the bridge by my great friend and musician Roger Manzo, and it was custom painted into a white finish with blood splatter by my brother and our bass player, Primer. And the perfection was completed by beautiful DR Red Devils Strings. A truly fine guitar that has the tone, feel and the look…"

In the video above, the guitarist showcases the guitar on a playthrough of the band's No Hell Like Home, chugging through the song's meaty detuned riffs.

The track is taken from new album, The Sun Shining Cold, released on 11 November and available to preorder via Bandcamp.