Wampler Latitude Tremolo Deluxe pedal

Brian Wampler is one of the cleverest (and busiest) pedal makers around - with a broad variety of overdrive, distortion, modulation and delay pedals he's now turned his attention to the wonderful world of wobbling waveforms, tremolo.

From the sweet shimmering tremolo of yesteryear to helicopter choppiness of today, the tremolo has been a staple for guitar effects.

With one foot in sweet vintage tremolo tones and one foot in more modern helicopter chops, the Wampler Latitude Tremolo Deluxe offers the best of both worlds using digital technology to control an analogue signal path.

Controls

With its tap tempo controls and multiple time divisions, the Latitude is easy to sync with whatever song you are playing using the tap tempo footswitch.

The Latitude Deluxe offers players the choice of four divided sub-divisions: quarter notes, eighth notes, dotted eighth notes and triplets.

With your choice of three waves forms (peak, sine, and square) you can keep your tremolo classy or get it as nasty as you want.

Add in controls for speed, space (shapes the 'space' between the tremolo throbs), depth, level and attack (quick or slow attack to each throb) and it covers all the typical requirements of a tremolo pedal and beyond. From our early explorations with it, we think this is a tremolo for connoisseurs of all things throbby and wobbly!

The Wampler Latitude Tremolo Deluxe retails at £255/$429.

For more info visit the Wampler website.