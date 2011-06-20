VIDEO: Vox Valvetronix VT80+

Vox's Valvetronix digital modelling amps have always had a good reputation for bringing an impressive array of quality sounds and features to one of rock's classic liveries. In the video above, we take a look at what the new VT80+ combo can do.

The VT80+ takes over from the VT50 as the highest-rated 1 x 12 combo and packs in more of everything, with 11 extra amp models, 13 more effects and 99 presets, compared to the orignial VT's 66.

Vox claims there are 33 amp models - three versions of the 11 basic choices on offer, split between three sub-sections in the channel select mode (standard, special and custom) or, in preset mode - basic, effect and song. In short, Vox have produced an amp that holds its own alongside Line 6 and Fender's best modelling efforts.

Take a look at the video to see the Vox Valvetronix VT80+ in action or read our Vox Valvetronix VT80+ review for more information.