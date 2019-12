For the fourth heat of Sky Arts' new series Guitar Star, the hopeful rock guitarists will be mentored by legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. We spoke to Tony ahead of filming about one of his oldest Jaydee Custom SG guitars, handmade by John Diggins (above), as well as his first experiences recording in a studio (below).

You can watch the footage of Tony mentoring the four contestants in the rock episode of Guitar Star on Tuesday 14 July at 8pm on Sky Arts.