VIDEO: The Graveltones – Forget About The Trouble premiere

Here's the premiere of the brand new video from Australian born, London-based blues rock duo The Graveltones for their new single Forget About The Trouble, released on June 2.

If you like the idea of a blues riff machine jamming with John Bonham in a whisky-soaked bar, you need The Graveltones in your life.

The song is taken from their debut album Don't Wait Down, out now. The band - consisting of guitarist/vocalist Jimmy O and drummer Mikey Sorbello - are currently in the midst of a European tour but return to the UK for the Download festival on June 15.

