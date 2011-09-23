VIDEO: Mesa/Boogie TransAtlantic TA-30 combo demo

Watch our video demo to see the TA-30 in action.

With its mix of American and British tones, we were big fans of the TransAtlantic TA-15 when it launched last year. The TA-30 beefs up the power, while maintaining the high standards of quality that we've come to expect from Mesa/Boogie.

Marrying power with portability, the TA-30 is a truly versatile tube amp that offers five separate modes - all of which impress. We're also impressed with the headroom on offer.

Read more: Mesa/Boogie Fillmore 50-watt 1x12 Combo

Watch our hands-on video demo to hear the TA-30 in action, and read our Mesa/Boogie TransAtlantic TA-30 combo review to see what we thought.