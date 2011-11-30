VIDEO: Machine Head bring The Eighth Plague to the UK

Mr Flynn & Co, ready to rock the UK

Saturday 3 December sees Californian metal legends Machine Head arrive on UK shores for four arena dates as The Eighth Plague tour stops off in Britain.

Bring Me The Horizon, DevilDriver and Darkest Hour provide the support for a series of shows that promise to be must-see spectaculars for heavy metal fans. MusicRadar will be heading up to Glasgow on Monday to witness one lucky competition winner get a private rig tour from Phil Demmel himself.

Meanwhile, frontman Robb Flynn has this exclusive message for MusicRadar users:

The full Machine Head UK tour dates are as follows:

3 Dec: Wembley Arena, London

4 Dec: NIA Birmingham

5 Dec: SECC, Glasgow

6 Dec: Manchester Central, Manchester

