VIDEO: Five sounds from the Hughes & Kettner Tubemeister 18

Quiet, loud, clean, dirty and with or without a speaker, the new Tubemeister 18 from Hughes & Kettner packs a lot into a small package.

It features all of H&K's usual visual hallmarks, with a smart perspex panel and steel chassis and packs a pair of 12AX7 preamp valves and two EL84s.

The head has two channels, plus a boosted third mode and can handle anything from clean Fender and Vox-like tones to Marshall-esque crunch and scooped Mesa/Boogie-style metal sounds.

Take a look at the video above to see the Hughes & Kettner Tubemeister 18 in action