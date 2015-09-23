Video exclusive: Slipknot bassist V-Man interview

In a world-exclusive interview, Slipknot bassist Alex 'V-Man' Venturella has given Total Guitar a backstage run-through of his Status S2 Graphite headless bass.

Total Guitar's October issue is on sale Friday September 25 and includes a free bass supplement featuring V-Man, Metallica's Rob Trujillo, and Glenn Hughes. You'll also find rock, funk and blues bass technique lessons. Click here to buy the new issue.

Slipknot's Knotfest takes place on October 24 and 25 in San Bernardino, California. Bands also appearing alongside Slipknot include Judas Priest, Korn, Mastodon, Clutch, Bring Me The Horizon and Trivium. For more information visit: www.knotfest.com.

Slipknot's latest album, .5: The Gray Chapter, is out now on Roadrunner.

