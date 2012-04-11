VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: See Joe Bonamassa perform Ball Peen Hammer live

At: Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt is a podcast series that that delivers unique music, and the stories behind it as told to host, Nic Harcourt.

The series features both exclusive performance videos and audio podcasts of these interviews that aim to tell the stories of the artists, their background, their music and more.

Check out the video above for an exclusive Joe Bonamassa solo acoustic performance of Ball Peen Hammer from At: Guitar Center With Nic Harcourt. The full interview is available in an audio podcast here.

In addition, you can download Slow Train from Joe's Live At The Beacon Theatre DVD here for free in MP3 format. Aren't we good to you?

Visit At: Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt online for more great performances from the likes of Alabama Shakes, Tim Armstrong, Jimmy Cliff and many other artists.