VIDEO: Electro-Harmonix Ravish Sitar hands-on demo

We've been excited about the Electro-Harmonix Ravish Sitar since its launch at Summer NAMM 2011. After getting our hands on the sitar emulator pedal, we decided to put it through its paces using GarageBand for iPad and document the process using an iPhone 4's video camera.

The Ravish Sitar is an amazingly versatile textural tool. As each new sound is introduced into the mix, you'll hear the rest of the music drop out for a couple of bars, leaving just the drum loop and the new sound audible so that you can listen to the pedal in isolation.

