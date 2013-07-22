VIDEO: Cort Yorktown-BV and Sunset I electric guitar demo

Cort is one of the foremost Asian instrument manufacturers, responsible for products bearing many well-known brand names. The company's own catalogue is equally comprehensive, with electrics catering for price points from entry level upwards.

Among the recent six-string additions are the Indonesian-built Yorktown-BV and the Sunset I, which incorporate Gretsch design influences and a cosmetic approach long associated with the famous US maker.

Cort Yorktown-BV review

Cort Sunset I review

Guitarist on Apple Newsstand

Subscribe to Guitarist magazine

Guitarist on Facebook

Guitarist on Twitter