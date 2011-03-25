Travis Barker talks Give The Drummer Some track-by-track

"I started this record about three years ago when I wasn't in a band," Travis Barker tells MusicRadar. "I wasn't in Blink-182, and I wasn't in the Transplants. I was working with DJ AM and doing a lot of remixes. Then I started working on the record, and unfortunately my plane crash happened, so that stopped things for a while.

"After I recovered, it took me about a year to finish all the recording. I was on Blink tours, and I spent a lot of time in Europe. I remember I took a boat ride across the Atlantic, and I worked on it there. I brought a little drum kit and a mini studio with me, so that was pretty interesting - six days, floating across the Atlantic to Europe, working on an album.

“On Blink tours, I’d set up in the backstage rehearsal room and create beats. Then I’d send them around to everybody to get verses and what not back. It was a very unique way to make a record, but I’m really happy with how everything turned out.

“Doing it in stages wasn’t planned. It was really out of necessity. But it was a good outlet for me while I was on the road. You have so much downtime on tour, so you may as well do something creative.

“I’m really honored to have so many amazing artists on the record. Everybody I worked with is a friend and somebody I admire, so it’s awesome to look at every track and remember what a great time we had. Even though the album has my name on it and the responsibility of whether or not it came out good or bad rested on me, I couldn’t have done it without these people, my friends. I feel very lucky to have had this opportunity.”