Touché Amoré on their Fender-fuelled guitar tone and Stage Four's story of loss, catharsis and reinvention

True grief is all-consuming. When Touché Amoré’s frontman Jeremy Bolm lost his mother to cancer in 2014, rays of light must have seemed in short supply. Bolm and his bandmates, including guitarists Nick Steinhardt and Clayton Stevens, had become nothing less than family over a seven-year shared history and all parties were in no doubt that their fourth record would present by far their greatest challenge yet.

“Jeremy is the kind of person that doesn’t really hold back much in the lyrics,” explains Nick, on the phone from California.

Read more: Hartke HD500 Combo

“Even before we started writing I was pretty sure that would be one of the main topics.”

We were all there to experience it together, as a family

A band with punk and hardcore ideals at heart, even if their sound has continued to stretch that definition to breaking point, Touché have always written collaboratively.

Ironically though, for a group that’s made its name shredding scenester rules, they write to a broad but firm formula. The music comes first, followed by Jeremy’s lyrics, which meant the group were four songs into the process before their frontman’s intentions were truly made clear.

“I think we all assumed going in that it was going to be a theme. We were all there to experience it together, as a family,” says co-guitarist Clayton, placing particular emphasis on the last word in his sentence.

“Him saying it out loud was important and it did change the direction of the record because we knew that it was what we were going to try and get across and that we should not be afraid to go dark, you know? We knew that there were going to be uncomfortable themes on the record and that the music would have to match that at times. And that’s okay.”

The record the Burbank band produced has been named Stage Four and is their finest work to date. Bolm addresses his grief and his memories of his mother’s battle head-on.

Opening track, Flowers And You, contains the chorus line: “I apologise for the grief, when you’d refuse to eat. I didn’t know just what to say, while watching you wither away.”

It’s tear-jerkingly cathartic and in just two lines paints a stunningly effective picture of the juggled responsibilities, mixed emotions and burning anger of grief.

Glib as it may be to comment, it speaks volumes to the band’s abilities that they’ve been able to bottle such intense emotion so effectively, from Bolm’s lyrical potency, through to Nick and Clayton’s emotive, dynamic bed of interlocking lines and dynamic tones.

“I wanted him to feel cathartic,” continues Clayton.

“For me, it was important to let Jeremy grieve the way that he needed to grieve. Our approach as a group has always been, ‘You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. We’re a family and we’re here to support you, no matter what.’

“I didn’t go into it with any plan, other than that I love the guy and I wanted to make sure that he could get out what he needed to get out – and use our platform to do it in a way that could maybe help him get through it.”