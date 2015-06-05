Total Guitar issue 268 out now: Matt Bellamy's custom guitars, Faith No More, Mark Tremonti and more!

Total Guitar 268 is out now, available in print and digitally for your tablet and smartphone!

This issue, we're taking a detailed look at Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy's custom Manson Guitars. With the help of Hugh Manson, we'll take you through Matt's most famous Kaoss Pad, effect and laser-loaded Mansons, as well as some brand new models, with the story behind each.

We also take a look at Matt's eclectic guitar style, and show you how you can unpick his influences to create your own riffs.

As usual, the rest of this month's mag is brimming with interviews, tutorials and gear reviews, including:

Learn to play

Metallica 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' full tab and backing track

Passenger 'Let Her go' chords, tab and backing track

The Darkness 'Open Fire' Riff Of The Month video lesson

Interviews

Faith No More

Guitarist Jon Hudson on the comeback kings' incredible new album

Catfish And The Bottlemen

We talk Jim Root signature models and big ambtion with the UK's fastest rising band

Mark Tremonti

Learn from Mark's extensive tips to help you step up your playing and learn a special practice regime

Striking matches

Meet the hottest new country songwriters in Nashville

Gear

Gibson Les Paul LPM 2015

Laney Ironheart IRT Pulse & loads more!