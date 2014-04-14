Total Guitar 253 on sale now: Kurt Cobain, the final guitar interview

Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Total Guitar issue 253 is available in print and worldwide digitally from today.
This issue, we mark 20th anniversary since Kurt Cobain's death with a look at his guitar playing and songwriting. We've re-printed his final guitar interview, conducted shortly before he passed away, and we also bring you a brand new interview with Kurt's tech, Earnie Bailey, who talks us through Kurt's guitars, with rare photos courtesy of the EMP Museum in Seattle.
For a closer look at what's inside this issue, check out the gallery above.