Total Guitar 253 on sale now: Kurt Cobain, the final guitar interview

Plus, we take an in-depth look at Kurt's guitars

Total Guitar 253: Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain's final guitar interview...

...Plus a detailed insight into Kurt's guitars and gear

10 essential songwriting tips we've learned from Nirvana

Tosin Abasi on his new album, shred and theory

Play like Stevie Ray Vaughan!

Rig Tour: Black Stone Cherry show us around their live setups

Protest The Hero & The Safety Fire talk prog metal. Plus, PTH teach you their favourite riffs!

Blag Thrash - we show you how!

Record your acoustic

Master the Natural Minor scale with our shred licks!

Fender Jim Root Jazzmaster

Total Guitar issue 253 is available in print and worldwide digitally from today.

This issue, we mark 20th anniversary since Kurt Cobain's death with a look at his guitar playing and songwriting. We've re-printed his final guitar interview, conducted shortly before he passed away, and we also bring you a brand new interview with Kurt's tech, Earnie Bailey, who talks us through Kurt's guitars, with rare photos courtesy of the EMP Museum in Seattle.

