This is what 1,200 musicians playing Smells Like Teen Spirit at once sounds like

You may recall hearing the name Rockin' 1000 before, after the organisation sorted a 1,000-strong playthrough of Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly in Cesena, Italy; this year, they went 200 up and performed an entire set of rock classics, including Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

As you can hear above, the result is quite something, and features guitarists, bassists, drummers and singers all performing at once.

As well as Nirvana, the enormous ensemble played tracks from The Black Keys, AC/DC, The White Stripes and more - the full setlist is below…

AC/DC - It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)

The Beatles - Come Together

Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling

The Clash - Police On My Back

Blur - Song 2

Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild

Eddie Cochran - C'mon Everybody

Patti Smith - People Have The Power

The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop

The Verve - Bittersweet Symphony

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

Rock medley (Purple Haze, Foxy Lady, Kashmir, Moby Dick, Heartbreaker and more)