The first 'Burst: up-close with a piece of Gibson's history

Where does this one fit in?

“This one that we have now is, in my opinion, just the next experiment. And it’s the one that stuck. These two guitars were sent to CMI - Chicago Musical Instrument Company - which was Gibson’s parent company, presumably for approval, and obviously this is the finish they decided to go with. They shipped it out to a dealer, which was the OK Houck Music Store in Memphis - it was the store where Elvis and Scotty Moore bought their instruments.

The current owner bought it and in April of ’59 and he had a snapshot of himself taken with it

“The current owner was a 14-year-old kid and his father took him in there and he was picking out a guitar that was gonna be a Christmas present. There was a Gibson representative there doing a demonstration on two new Gibson models, and this was one of them and he remembers the demonstrator’s name, which was Andy Nelson.

“He’s getting better known now. He was sort of a fly in the ointment for Gibson’s management back in those days, but he was responsible for the L-5CT George Gobel guitar, and he was also responsible for the Epiphone Excellente and the Gibson Crest. But his main job was as a clinician and product demonstrator.

“He was there playing this guitar and that’s what this kid decided he wanted. He bought it and in April of ’59 and he had a snapshot of himself taken with it; it clearly shows the three-piece top and the woodgrain matches up.

“He’s 70 years old now and he kept the guitar all that time. He really had no idea… I mean, he knew that he had a Sunburst Les Paul, which he thought had some value, but had no idea that it might be the first with this finish.”

And have any modifications been made to it over the years?

“The owner had broken the jackplate a couple of times and so he had fashioned another one out of some thicker plastic. He changed the jack out when he did that to a new jack, and he said he also broke the switch washer trying to make fast pickup switches, and he got his hand or pick caught up in that. So, that’s been replaced.

“One of the tuner shafts got bent as well, but that was in 1963 and the place he took it still had 50s tuners around and so the replacement tuner is correct. The button on it didn’t age like the others, so it sticks out like a sore thumb - but it is, in fact, a period-correct tuner.”