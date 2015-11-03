The Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight pedal offers cocked wah sounds without a wah

The unstoppable torrent of new Electro-Harmonix pedals shows no sign of abating with the launch of one of our favourite designs yet: the Cock Fight cocked talking wah.

Two filters offer tunable frequencies to reproduce cocked wah and talking pedal sounds - all without an expression pedal - while a built-in fuzz can also be added before or after the filter section.

Elsewhere, a bias knob offers dying battery sounds, while an expression input allows players to use an expression pedal for wah sweeps and talking pedal filters.

The Cock Fight is available now for $148.90. Head over to EHX for more.