The Darkness's Justin Hawkins: the 10 records that changed my life

"As a rock ‘n’ roll frontman, it's my responsibility to delight, beguile and inform," says Justin Hawkins, guitarist and lead singer for The Darkness. And to back up that last point, he expounds on the song Barbarian, from the band's forthcoming new album, Last Of Our Kind (due out June 1).

“It all pertains to the region of England where we grew up," Hawkins explains. "There’s a town called Bury St. Edmunds – it’s literally where Edmund the Martyr, who was King Edmund of Anglia, is buried. A bit of him is buried there. Everybody thinks that the Vikings did all this of raping and pillaging – well, it sort’ve started like that, but it was really a diplomatic exercise. King Edmund tried to accommodate them as immigrants. He gave them a little bit of land and some horses. For a year or so, it was quite peaceful, but then they grew in numbers and tried to take everything. There were four kingdoms in England in those days – Anglia, Mercia, Kent and the northern regions – and they just plowed through the lot of it. Some serious killing. The kind of stuff good rock songs are made of."

Last Of Our Kind features the drum work of Emily Dolan Davis, who was to be the permanent replacement for The Darkness' original drummer, Ed Graham (he left the once before in 2008, rejoined and left again last year). Of Davis, who left the band amicably this past week, Hawkins gives her high marks.

“She’s amazing," he raves. "Having her in the studio took all the pain out of that part of the process. None of The Darkness records have ever had straightforward tempos all the way through; the tempos were always mapped from the best performances. With Emily, it was ‘Get her to play the song, play along with her, listen to it and know that it’s good.’ No click, either. She’s fucking awesome."

Guitarist Dan Hawkins, Justin's brother, produced Last of Our Kind and recorded the album at his Leeders Farm studio in Norfolk, England. According to Justin, the group turned down a healthy amount of live work in order to focus on the record. “The quality filter can be compromised when you’re trying to do too much at the same time," he says. "We didn’t want to be governed by anything other than making a great record. That doesn’t mean we were going to overproduce the record; there isn't any kind of extraneous bits on it. We simply wanted the writing and recording to be spot-on right, and it is."

Last Of Our Kind can be pre-ordered at iTunes and Amazon. On the following pages, Justin Hawkins runs down the 10 records that changed his life.