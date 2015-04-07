The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston on Nashville roots, low-end lap steel and Taylor Swift

So, besides a label, what do you have in common with Taylor Swift?

“She is a sweetheart, by the way. Her and I have a lot in common, because she writes a lot herself and I do, too. Most people in country don’t.

"Listening to her writing, she’s putting herself out there. It’s hard to do that, especially as she was 14 when she started up all this shit.

"When I was 14 I was popping zits, running on a skateboard and learning how to play drums: I was not together!

“I admire what she’s done and what Scott and them have built around her. I mean, shit, she sold like 1.3 million copies [of 1989] in the first week – in a world where nobody’s selling anything! That’s impressive. And, for us, you want someone behind you like Scott that’s got balls and is not afraid to take a chance.”

What kind of gear do you use?

“I’m really into the Fender Joe Strummer Telecasters. I bought five or six of them and I found them on eBay and I added my little Hot Rails pickup situation to a couple of them, which makes them sound more like an SG. I ran across one and just thought, ‘Fuck, that is so cool-looking…’

"That’s what turns you on at first, so I bought one and played it, and it came with some really hot pickups and I loved it. So then every time I saw one come up on eBay, I bought them.

"I use a couple of SGs as well. I have a Gibson endorsement, so they give me a couple of those.

"Then I use Budda Amps. I’ve been using them for about two years. I love their cabinets and the souped-up heads. I don’t even know what the number is, I just turn that shit up.

"It’s great, it’s real boxy. Though, the other night, I ran it through a Marshall Greenback and it was pretty sick, so I’ve started thinking I might have to do that.”

How do you fill in the low end without a bass player?

“Kelby does it on the lap steel. He runs two channels and runs it through a frequency divider, so one channel’s got a volume pedal that goes to a bass amp and then the other channel’s got a volume pedal that goes to a Budda.

"He can run them separately, or if he puts them both down, he can run them both at the same time from the lap steel. It just picks up the bottom two strings for the bass.”

Whiskey is one of your favourite topics, lyrically. What are the most memorable situations that you can attribute to it?

“I’m actually off whiskey right now, because of situations like that! We go so hard and, especially now we have a bus in the States, you don’t really have to stop partying, so it’s tough to put the bottle down. What’s great about whiskey is that it was the one thing between all three of us guys, wherever we were, whether we were in a van with all the gear in the back, freezing cold, sleeping in a Walmart parking lot, or in a huge packed-out club, we could all sit down with Jack Daniels and we’d all be happy for that five minutes! It’s a big thing for us and it’s a Southern heritage thing you grow up with. It’s what I drank, it’s what my dad drank. It’s fun to sing about, too, and I only have a couple of tricks!”

Jack Daniels, the fourth member of The Cadillac Three…

“Ha! Yeah, The Cadillac Four…”