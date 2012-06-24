TC Electronic Spark Booster guitar pedal now available

PRESS RELEASE: Spark Booster rounds off TC Electronic's immensely successful line of compact overdrive and distortion pedals, but that's not all. It also represents the ultimate salute to TC Electronic's legendary Booster + Line Driver & Distortion.

Spark Booster features 26 dB of boost, making it the perfect tool for enhancing existing sounds and highlighting solo or rhythm parts. For guitarists who are looking for tonal options, an active EQ consisting of a Bass and Treble knob provides precise tonal shaping, as well as extended lows and added top-end sparkle.

A Gain knob allows for the addition of sweet saturation and compression, and a Mid-boost switch adds loads of mix-cutting clarity to sounds. Spark Booster is also true bypass to ensure maximum tonal integrity. With this balanced set of features, Spark Booster simply adds 'that certain something' without any unwanted tonal shaping. Spark Booster injects punch, body and warmth into pickups, drives amps to peak performance and adds life, grit and tone to guitar set-ups.



"Spark Booster is the epitome of what we tried to contribute to the guitar community with drive sounds," says TC Electronic's Tore Mogensen, Product Manager for guitar, and continues: "After Dark Matter Distortion, Röttweiler Distortion and MojoMojo Overdrive were met with runaway success, we really wanted to round out our efforts in compact drive-effects with a bang. We are an innovative company and hate looking back, but there was no denying that the classic TC Electronic Booster + Line Driver & Distortion would have to be a source of inspiration.

From seasoned pros like Scott Ian and Allan Holdsworth to dedicated hobbyists, there are just so many guitarists out there who absolutely love that pedal, but crave modern features and sounds. And so we decided to not go for simply a reissue or something like it, but more of a modern take on what made the Booster + Line Driver & Distortion so special. That result is Spark Booster, and I simply could not be more proud of what we've achieved."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit TC Electronic.

