TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay pedal unveiled

TC Electronic's various Flashback Delay pedals have won rave reviews over the past few years, so we've got high hopes for the Flashback Triple Delay. This enables you to use up to three delay lines simultaneously, giving you considerably more tone-crafting potential.

The delays can be run in series or parallel, giving you plenty of creative scope. There's also a subdivision knob that enables you to assign different rhythmic patterns to each delay. What's more, you can beam additional delay tones to the pedal from your iOS or Android device using TC's TonePrint technology.

Find out more in the video above and on the TC Electronic website. Flashback Triple Delay will be available from next month priced at £235/$299/€299.

TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay specs