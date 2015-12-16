T-Rex reinvents analogue tape echo with the Replicator floor pedal

Proper tape delay units have never been the easiest - nor most reliable - of devices, but T-Rex has set out to redefine the tape echo for the 21st century with the Replicator.

First teased at NAMM 2015, the Replicator still features a motor and magnetic head, but crams them into a straightforward floor pedal with easy-to-replace tape cartridges.

Two tape heads provide three output modes and up to 1,200ms delay time, while a chorus effect simulates the much sought-after worn tape wow and flutter.

Elsewhere, the pedal offers tap tempo delay time control, true bypass switching and high headroom, plus a pair of expression inputs for real-time control and a kill dry button for use in parallel effects loops.

The Replicator is available now for £599 - expect a review of this innovative tape echo very soon, but until then, head over to T-Rex Effects for more info.